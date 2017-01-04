TenneT, Energinet.dk begin construction on 700MW COBRA cable interconnector

Transmission system operators TenneT and Energinet.dk have commenced construction of the planned 700MW COpenhagen BRussels Amsterdam (COBRA) cable interconnector project.

Expected to cost €600m, the 325km-long cross-border subsea direct-current electricity connection will run from Eemshaven in the Netherlands to Endrup in Denmark through the German North Sea to connect the electric grids of both the countries.

The project, which is designed to allow renewable power trade between the two countries, marks a new step in integration of European energy markets.

Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said: “The Cabinet is committed to reducing the demand for energy by implementing energy conservation measures and promoting the renewable generation of electricity and heat.

“The new high-voltage interconnector between the Netherlands and Denmark is important to achieving the Netherlands’ energy objectives.

“This subsea cable link will increase the security of supply and will provide additional capacity for transporting renewably generated wind energy between the two countries.”

In addition to improving security of supply, the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector is expected to help stabilize energy prices while facilitating the realization of climate change in both the countries.

The two transmission system operators will have 50% percent stake each in the COBRA cable project.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, the cable will feature DC technology to reduce transmission losses over long distances.

TenneT COO Ben Voorhorst said: “The COBRAcable will play a key role in realizing a truly sustainable international energy landscape.

“The interconnector will also be designed in such a way as to enable the connection of an offshore wind farm at a later stage.”

Image: The COBRA cable will connect the electric grids of the Netherlands and Denmark. Photo: courtesy of TenneT Holding B.V.