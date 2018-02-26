TenneT to invest €28bn on grid expansions in next 10 years

Dutch transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT plans to invest about €28bn in the next ten years to expand grid capacity for the transmission of more renewable energy.

The TSO, which operates in the Netherlands and Germany, said that the investment is in line with an expected surge in the generation of renewable power in both the countries in the coming years owing to their respective policies.

The German government aims to move to a carbon-free economy by 2050. It has also set a target of meeting at least 80% of the total power consumed in the country with renewable by 2050.

The Dutch government has also pledged to speed up decommissioning of existing coal-fired power plants in the next 12 years.

TenneT CEO Mel Kroon said: “Now modern society is increasingly dependent on electricity, the costs of renewable electricity decrease significantly and ‘green power’ is supplied by a wide range of sources at countless locations, we must shift to a new electricity system that can support this revolution.

“This means that we need to develop a more flexible system with sufficient capacity for the storage of electricity in hydrogen form and in batteries.”

TenneT said that its investments in the Netherlands are mainly used for grid expansions, and maintenance and replacement of existing grid infrastructure.

Some of the Dutch projects that will benefit from the investment are the 3.5GW offshore grid, South-West 380kV, North-West 380 kV, Randstad 380kV North Ring, Cobracable, the Doetinchem-Wesel interconnector and the upgrade of the national 380kV ring.

In Germany, the TSO will be investing mainly in the SuedLink and SuedOstLink onshore projects, which will be installed underground. The company said that it is also working on more than 20 important projects in Germany that are either in the planning or execution stage.

TenneT also said that it will look to expand the cross-border electricity connections between the Netherlands, Germany and other countries in the coming years, with an objective to add flexibility to the electricity system.

Last month, the TSO said that it had connected ten offshore grid connection systems in the German North Sea with a combined capacity of 5.3GW to the transmission system.

Image: TenneT will work on its grids to facilitate more renewable energy. Photo: courtesy of TenneT Holding B.V.