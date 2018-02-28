Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

Three Asian countries agree to develop 4GW power interconnection project

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2018

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkmenistan have signed a framework agreement to develop a new 4GW power interconnection project to facilitate electricity trade and exchange.

To be completed in two phases, the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power interconnection project will be supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project is expected to help in the delivery of long-term power supply for the three countries, and will particularly support the energy needs of Afghanistan.

ADB said that a 500kv transmission line of about 500km length will be constructed under the TAP project between the three countries. Once completed, the power interconnection project will be able to transport up to 4GW of electricity from Turkmenistan into Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ADB Afghanistan country director Samuel Tumiwa said: “TAP power interconnection project is not only a good mechanism for strengthening partnerships and enabling power trade among the three countries, but it also shows the desire of the countries for peace, stability, and economic development.”

TAP’s power trade will use existing electricity infrastructure and will also promote partnerships in the form of new transmission investments in the three Asian countries.

Its first phase will utilize the existing power infrastructure under the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TUTAP) power interconnection project, which is financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). TUTAP’s objective is to export electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan, and has been financed by the ADB since 2013.

According to ADB, the first phase of TAP is expected to be completed by 2021.

The Manila-based organization said that the second phase of TAP will export electricity from Serhetabad border and Torghundy in Turkmenistan into Herat, Kandahar, and Spin Boldak in Afghanistan and also into Chaman and Quetta in Pakistan.

The second phase of TAP is anticipated to be completed by 2022.

The countries will also explore other options for the power interconnection project, including optimizing and using any surplus electricity or transmission capacity during winters by integrating it with the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA) system.

Image: Ministers of the three countries signed the framework agreement. Photo: courtesy of Afghanistan Presidential Palace.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.