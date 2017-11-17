Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

US approves Presidential Permit for $1.6bn Northern Pass transmission project

EBR Staff Writer Published 17 November 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted Presidential Permit for the $1.6bn Northern Pass hydroelectric transmission project (NPT).

The project is being developed by Northern Pass Transmission (NPT), a limited liability company formed by Eversource Energy.

The government also issued Record of Decision (ROD) for the project, which was subject to multiple layers of federal and state government permitting regulations since it was proposed in 2010.

Upon securing required approvals, NPT will construct the transmission facilities at the US/Canada border in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. 

Eversource New Hampshire president Bill Quinlan said: “With the New Hampshire and Canadian permitting processes also nearing completion, and considering we have all major contractor, equipment and labor agreements in place, Northern Pass is on track to begin construction by mid-2018.”

Intended to deliver up to 1090MW of low-emission, reliable hydropower from Quebec, Canada to Deerfield, New Hampshire, the 192-mile transmission system is expected to reduce energy costs and also carbon footprint in the region.

Expected to create 2,600 jobs in America during construction phase, the project is now subject to approval by the State of New Hampshire’s Site Evaluation Committee.

The project is also expected to result in over $600m in annual energy cost savings for New England consumers.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Smart energy infrastructure development projects like Northern Pass – which support a reliable and resilient grid, promote economic growth, lower energy costs and benefit the environment we all share – shouldn’t take this long to approve.”

Construction of the project is scheduled to commence as early as April of 2018.

The project is also expected to receive a separate final ROD from the US Forest Service (USFS), allowing NPT to construct underground transmission line through the White Mountain National Forest.

Image: The new transmission line will deliver reliable hydropower from Quebec, Canada to Deerfield, New Hampshire. Photo: courtesy of Suriya Kankliang/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.