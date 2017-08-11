Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

US DOE’s environmental impact study clears Northern Pass project

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 August 2017

The inter-country $1.6bn Northern Pass transmission project (NPT) has received a favorable Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) from the US Department of Energy (DOE).

A 309km transmission line, the NPT will deliver 1GW electricity from the hydroelectric plants of Hydro-Québec in Canada to New Hampshire and to the rest of the New England region in the US. It will be owned by a subsidiary of Eversource Energy, a New England energy utility.

The FEIS says that the project will result in only minimal environmental impacts and that the proposed NTP route is the preferred alternative which would provide substantial benefits for New England.

Eversource New Hampshire operations president Bill Quinlan said: “As this clean energy project continues to advance through the final stages of the New Hampshire permitting process, we are encouraged to have reached this major federal permitting milestone.

“We are now another step closer to realizing the many benefits Northern Pass has to offer New Hampshire and the region.”

According to the FEIS, the project would help New England to lessen carbon emissions by 9%.

It also underlines that the Northern Pass transmission project will bring about close to 7,000 jobs in the New Hampshire state during construction along with 901 permanent roles.

Other factors that went in favour of the project’s FEIS are that it will create over $734m of additional economic output during its construction stage. New Hampshire will also get surplus revenue of $37m in the form of yearly statewide property tax collections after the completion of the transmission line project.

In its FEIS, the DOE also stated that protected species in the region will not face any population-level effects and that the noise levels from the project operations are well under EPA guidance levels.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.