US proposes new cyber security management controls for power grid

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has proposed new cyber security management controls to mitigate cyber-security risks on power grids.

The proposed controls are intended to help boost the reliability and resilience of the country’s bulk electric system, the regulator said.

The new cyber security controls include mandatory controls to mitigate risks posed by malware potentially from transient electronic devices such as laptop computers, thumb drives and other devices.

Additionally, the regulator has directed the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NAERC), which is responsible for the reliability and security of the bulk power system grids, to provide modifications and clear criteria for electronic access controls for low-impact cyber systems.

The not-for-profit international regulatory authority, NERC has also been directed to seek ways to reduce the threat caused by malicious code.

US FERC said: “These modifications will address potential gaps and improve the cyber security posture of entities that must comply with the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards.”

The proposed controls enhance the present Commission-endorsed CIP measures by clearing up the commitments that relate to electronic access control for low-impact cyber systems.

In January, in its report, the Energy Department found that the electric system in the country faces risk from cyber attack which could cause disruptions.

In its report it said that the cyber attacks on electrical grid systemis increasing in magnitude, frequency and sophistication, Bloomberg reported.

Image: The US intends to protect its power grids from cyber attacks. Photo: courtesy of franky242/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.