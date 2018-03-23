Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Utilities Network News

Utilidata partners with Itron to modernize electric grid

Published 23 March 2018

Utilidata, a global software company, has partnered with Itron, a technology and services company, to deliver a technology solution to help electric utility companies modernize the electric grid, create greater efficiency and deliver cost savings.

Through this collaboration, Utilidata's industry-leading AdaptiVolt™ voltage optimization capabilities will be available as a distributed intelligence application residing on meters and other devices within Itron's OpenWay® Riva IoT solution.

"Utilidata is taking advantage of the distributed intelligence capabilities of the OpenWay Riva platform to bring even greater connectivity, intelligence and control to utilities and their customers," said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of networked solutions at Itron. "We're excited about this new app for OpenWay Riva because real-time energy delivery optimization through intelligent voltage control is exactly the sort of value-add, edge computing application that OpenWay Riva was created to empower."

Utilidata's AdaptiVolt technology uses real-time information from distribution grid system assets to optimize the delivery of electric power and reduce energy usage. The integration with Itron's OpenWay Riva platform will enable the AdaptiVolt technology to take advantage of additional data from Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Itron Analytics, unlocking further energy savings and maximizing grid efficiency from the substation to end-user.

The application for OpenWay Riva will enable superior performance and drive energy efficiency cost savings for more utility customers at a significantly lower cost and complexity to utilities. Utilities can use the distributed intelligence application to optimize grid performance and reliability, meet energy efficiency goals, integrate Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and save energy.

In addition, Itron customers will be able to utilize AdaptiVolt to enhance energy efficiency performance and visibility for grid operators using meter data from their Itron AMI solution.

"Itron is uniquely positioned to enable utilities to derive even greater value from a Volt-VAR optimization (VVO) deployment, given the company's innovative approach to grid connectivity," said Josh Brumberger, Utilidata's chief executive officer. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to delivering utilities the immediate benefits of a faster, easier and more efficient VVO deployment. We also look forward to developing additional distributed intelligence applications for OpenWay Riva. We are excited to be part of Itron's commitment to using data analytics, new communications capabilities and computing power at the distribution edge."

 

Source: Company Press Release

