VELCO signs MoU with National Grid to support 1.2GW Granite State Power Link

Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and services agreement with GridAmerica, a part of National Grid’s non-regulated affiliate National Grid Ventures, to support the 1.2GW Granite State Power Link project (GSPL).

The GSPL, which is being developed jointly by National Grid and Citizens Energy, is a proposed clean energy project intended to transmit new Canadian wind energy to New England, US.

As per the agreements, Vermont Transco will collaborate with GridAmerica as a contractor to permit and construct the GSPL.

The link will consists of a new 94.9km overhead transmission line with 85.2km built adjacent to VELCO’s existing transmission line in the Northeast Kingdom.

VELCO president and CEO Tom Dunn said: “If the Granite State Power Link project is selected for the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP, our contract ensures that an established Vermont company with a proven track record for completing complex electric transmission projects on time and on budget will be leading the project management and land acquisition effort within Vermont.

“This agreement advances VELCO’s vision to help Vermont create a clean energy future.”

Subject to securing approvals, construction of the project is due to commence in mid-2020. The project is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2022.

Caledonia District State Senator Jane Kitchel said: “This partnership is very important in supporting local Vermont jobs and reducing our electric rates for the foreseeable future.”

The GSPL project will include two segments with the first segment involving construction of a new high-voltage and direct current (HVDC) overhead line in Vermont, in the New England, US.

It will be located beside an existing HVDC line in an expanded right-of-way corridor from the international border at Norton of Vermont to a proposed converter station on National Grid-owned property in Monroe of New Hampshire.

The second segment involves upgrading of an existing National Grid overhead line in New Hampshire. It will link from Monroe to southern New Hampshire, where a new switching station is planned to be constructed.