Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Distribution
Utilities Network
Utilities Network Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Distribution | Utilities Network
Utilities Network News

VELCO signs MoU with National Grid to support 1.2GW Granite State Power Link

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 February 2018

Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and services agreement with GridAmerica, a part of National Grid’s non-regulated affiliate National Grid Ventures, to support the 1.2GW Granite State Power Link project (GSPL).

The GSPL, which is being developed jointly by National Grid and Citizens Energy, is a proposed clean energy project intended to transmit new Canadian wind energy to New England, US.

As per the agreements, Vermont Transco will collaborate with GridAmerica as a contractor to permit and construct the GSPL.

The link will consists of a new 94.9km overhead transmission line with 85.2km built adjacent to VELCO’s existing transmission line in the Northeast Kingdom. 

VELCO president and CEO Tom Dunn said: “If the Granite State Power Link project is selected for the Massachusetts Clean Energy RFP, our contract ensures that an established Vermont company with a proven track record for completing complex electric transmission projects on time and on budget will be leading the project management and land acquisition effort within Vermont.

“This agreement advances VELCO’s vision to help Vermont create a clean energy future.”

Subject to securing approvals, construction of the project is due to commence in mid-2020. The project is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2022.

Caledonia District State Senator Jane Kitchel said: “This partnership is very important in supporting local Vermont jobs and reducing our electric rates for the foreseeable future.”

The GSPL project will include two segments with the first segment involving construction of a new high-voltage and direct current (HVDC) overhead line in Vermont, in the New England, US.

It will be located beside an existing HVDC line in an expanded right-of-way corridor from the international border at Norton of Vermont to a proposed converter station on National Grid-owned property in Monroe of New Hampshire.

The second segment involves upgrading of an existing National Grid overhead line in New Hampshire. It will link from Monroe to southern New Hampshire, where a new switching station is planned to be constructed.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks
Utilities Network News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers HSP & Trench Bushing Group - Premium High Voltage Bushings HSP & Trench Bushing Group is your partner of choice when looking for premium high voltage bushings. The Group develops and produces quality tailor-made products and services such as bushings for transformer, switchgear, generator, HVDC and SF6-applications up to the highest service voltage. Furthermore, they offer service, maintenance and customer training expertise for HSP & Trench equipment as well as for bushing from other manufacturers. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers

Utilities Network Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.